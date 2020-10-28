4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness

Airman Gaven Shanks, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician (left), and Airman 1st Class Taran Walsh, 4 CMS aerospace propulsion apprentice, work on an F-15E Strike Eagle engine at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 28, 2020. Shanks and Walsh prepared the outer ducts of the engine in order to repair the modular components inside. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US