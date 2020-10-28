Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness [Image 3 of 6]

    4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Joey Nakamura (left) and Senior Airman Shemar Nelson, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technicians, work on an F-15E Strike Eagle engine at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 28, 2020. The Strike Eagle’s engines incorporate advanced digital technology which allows for aircrew to accelerate from idle power to maximum afterburner in less than four seconds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 09:12
    Photo ID: 6411431
    VIRIN: 201028-F-JN771-1026
    Resolution: 3661x2615
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness
    4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness
    4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness
    4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness
    4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness
    4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    ACC

    Seymour Johnson AFB

    SJAFB

    4FW

    Propulsion Flight

    ReadyAF

    4CMS

    TAGS

    ACC
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson AFB
    SJAFB
    4FW
    Propulsion Flight
    ReadyAF
    4CMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT