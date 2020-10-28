Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness [Image 1 of 6]

    4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Jarrett Franklin, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, inspects an F-15E Strike Eagle engine for safety discrepancies at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 28, 2020. The typical build cycle for each engine is nine to ten days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 09:12
    Photo ID: 6411427
    VIRIN: 201028-F-JN771-1004
    Resolution: 2953x2109
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness
    4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness
    4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness
    4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness
    4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness
    4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    ACC

    4th Fighter Wing

    Seymour Johnson AFB

    SJAFB

    4FW

    Propulsion Flight

    ReadyAF

    4CMS

    TAGS

    ACC
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson AFB
    SJAFB
    4FW
    Propulsion Flight
    ReadyAF
    4CMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT