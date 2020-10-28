4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness

Airman 1st Class Jarrett Franklin, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, inspects an F-15E Strike Eagle engine for safety discrepancies at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 28, 2020. The typical build cycle for each engine is nine to ten days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

