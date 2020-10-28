Airman 1st Class Jarrett Franklin, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, inspects an F-15E Strike Eagle engine for safety discrepancies at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 28, 2020. The typical build cycle for each engine is nine to ten days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 09:12
|Photo ID:
|6411427
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-JN771-1004
|Resolution:
|2953x2109
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
