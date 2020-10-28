4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness

Airman 1st Class Johnathan Jenkins, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion apprentice, performs an augmented inspection on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 28, 2020. Jenkins entered the engine to inspect the flame holder and spray rings for cracks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

Date Taken: 10.28.2020
Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US