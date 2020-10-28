Airman 1st Class Johnathan Jenkins, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion apprentice, performs an augmented inspection on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 28, 2020. Jenkins entered the engine to inspect the flame holder and spray rings for cracks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 09:12
|Photo ID:
|6411432
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-JN771-1047
|Resolution:
|2905x2075
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
