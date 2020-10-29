KFOR units conduct training exercise in support of Kosovo police

A soldier from the NATO-led Kosovo Force participates in a civil disturbance training exercise Oct. 29, 2020 at a Kosovo Security Force camp near Gjakova/Dakovica, Kosovo. The training exercise was part of ongoing KFOR training initiatives designed to increase interoperability among nearly one dozen multinational organizations within KFOR. In the event that a civil disturbance anywhere in Kosovo can no longer be controlled by local police and becomes dangerous to community members, KFOR troops may be called upon to provide assistance. All KFOR troops are responsible for ensuring a safe and secure environment for all community members in Kosovo in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Miguel Ruiz)

