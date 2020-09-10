KFOR units conduct training exercise in support of Kosovo police

Oregon Army National Guard Col. Noel Hoback from the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team meets with members of the Kosovo Police and the European Union Rule of Law Mission (EULEX) Oct. 9, 2020, at a Kosovo Security Force camp near Gjakova/Dakovica, Kosovo. Hoback and the representatives from the KP and EULEX were observing a Kosovo Force training exercise. The training exercise was part of ongoing KFOR training initiatives designed to increase interoperability among nearly one dozen multinational organizations within KFOR. The training exercise was part of a progression to a larger-scale exercise held on Oct. 29. In the event that a civil disturbance anywhere in Kosovo can no longer be controlled by local police and becomes dangerous to community members, KFOR troops may be called upon to provide assistance. All KFOR troops are responsible for ensuring a safe and secure environment for all community members in Kosovo in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Miguel Ruiz)

