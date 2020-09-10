Kosovo Force troops conduct a crowd and riot control training exercise Oct. 9, 2020 at a Kosovo Security Force camp near Gjakova/Dakovica, Kosovo. Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers from the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team participated in the joint exercise as members of KFOR Regional-Command East. The training exercise was part of ongoing KFOR training initiatives designed to increase interoperability among nearly one dozen multinational organizations within KFOR. The training exercise was part of a progression to a larger-scale exercise held on Oct. 29. In the event that a civil disturbance anywhere in Kosovo can no longer be controlled by local police and becomes dangerous to community members, KFOR troops may be called upon to provide assistance. All KFOR troops are responsible for ensuring a safe and secure environment for all community members in Kosovo in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Miguel Ruiz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 05:32 Photo ID: 6411301 VIRIN: 100920-Z-LZ801-1000 Resolution: 5545x3696 Size: 1.41 MB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR units conduct training exercise in support of Kosovo police [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Miguel Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.