    KFOR units conduct training exercise in support of Kosovo police [Image 5 of 5]

    KFOR units conduct training exercise in support of Kosovo police

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    10.09.2020

    Photo by Spc. Miguel Ruiz 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kosovo Force troops conduct a crowd and riot control training exercise Oct. 9, 2020 at a Kosovo Security Force camp near Gjakova/Dakovica, Kosovo. Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers from the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team participated in the joint exercise as members of KFOR Regional-Command East. The training exercise was part of ongoing KFOR training initiatives designed to increase interoperability among nearly one dozen multinational organizations within KFOR. The training exercise was part of a progression to a larger-scale exercise held on Oct. 29. In the event that a civil disturbance anywhere in Kosovo can no longer be controlled by local police and becomes dangerous to community members, KFOR troops may be called upon to provide assistance. All KFOR troops are responsible for ensuring a safe and secure environment for all community members in Kosovo in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Miguel Ruiz)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 05:32
    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    NATO
    KFOR
    Kosovo Force
    Kosovo Security Force
    Italian Army
    Kosovo Police
    Oregon Army National Guard
    Kosovo
    US Army
    EULEX
    USAREUR
    Operation Joint Guardian
    UNSCR 1244
    Slovenian Army
    Austrian Army
    Italian Armed Forces
    Slovenian Armed Forces
    community partners
    freedom of movement
    Strong Europe
    Austrian Armed Forces
    WeAreNATO
    civil disturbance response
    Enduring Stability
    Maneuver battalion
    safe and secure
    obstacle removal
    Gjakova Kosovo
    Dakovica Kosovo

