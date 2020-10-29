KFOR units conduct training exercise in support of Kosovo police

(From left to right) Austrian Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Gunter Schopf, deputy commander of the NATO-led Kosovo Force, Italian Armed Forces Col. Gianluca Figus, commander of KFOR’s Regional-Command West, Italian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Michele Risi, commander of KFOR, and Oregon Army National Guard 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Col. Eric Riley, commander of KFOR’s Regional-Command East, observe a KFOR training exercise Oct. 29, 2020, at a Kosovo Security Force camp near Gjakova/Dakovica, Kosovo. The training exercise was part of ongoing KFOR training initiatives designed to increase interoperability among nearly one dozen multinational organizations within KFOR. In the event that a civil disturbance anywhere in Kosovo can no longer be controlled by local police and becomes dangerous to community members, KFOR troops may be called upon to provide assistance. All KFOR troops are responsible for ensuring a safe and secure environment for all community members in Kosovo in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Miguel Ruiz)

