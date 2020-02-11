KFOR units conduct training exercise in support of Kosovo police

Photo By Spc. Miguel Ruiz | Oregon Army National Guard Col. Noel Hoback from the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Miguel Ruiz | Oregon Army National Guard Col. Noel Hoback from the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team meets with members of the Kosovo Police and the European Union Rule of Law Mission (EULEX) Oct. 9, 2020, at a Kosovo Security Force camp near Gjakova/Dakovica, Kosovo. Hoback and the representatives from the KP and EULEX were observing a Kosovo Force training exercise. The training exercise was part of ongoing KFOR training initiatives designed to increase interoperability among nearly one dozen multinational organizations within KFOR. The training exercise was part of a progression to a larger-scale exercise held on Oct. 29. In the event that a civil disturbance anywhere in Kosovo can no longer be controlled by local police and becomes dangerous to community members, KFOR troops may be called upon to provide assistance. All KFOR troops are responsible for ensuring a safe and secure environment for all community members in Kosovo in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Miguel Ruiz) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo - Nearly one dozen organizations within the NATO-led Kosovo Force participated in a civil-disturbance response training exercise “United Response”, Oct. 29, 2020, at a Kosovo Security Force camp near Gjakova/Dakovica, Kosovo.



In addition to ongoing operations in community partnership, communications and security, KFOR assets share the responsibility of supporting the Kosovo police and the European Union mission in Kosovo (EULEX) in response to civil disturbances that may endanger community members.



United Response was designed by KFOR’s U.S.-led Regional Command East to train KFOR assets to work jointly and in a coordinated way to deescalate a tense situation and to restore order in the event KFOR assistance is requested.



“We were forced to postpone some of our preplanned training exercises throughout 2020,” said U.S. Army Maj. Chad Plaisted, KFOR RC-E’s planning officer and United Response officer-in-charge. “This combined training exercise helps KFOR organizations better understand each other’s operating procedures and conduct our mission to the best of our abilities.”



“United Response also allowed Kosovo police and EULEX representatives in attendance to observe and better understand how KFOR would operate in the event that their assistance was requested,” Plaisted added.



Various KFOR organizations participated in the exercise such as the Multinational Specialized Unit (military police forces), the KFOR Tactical Reserve Battalion (crowd and riot control troops), multinational aviation assets and maneuver battalion troops from both KFOR Regional-Commands East and West.



Each organization completed their respective tasks and responsibilities within the rehearsed civil-disturbance response and effectively increased their level of readiness to support Kosovo police organizations in a real world event.



“It is essential that we perform our tasks effectively alongside our partner organizations,” said Slovenian Armed Forces Capt. Marko Sajovc, RC-West’s commander of Slovenian troops. “Thanks to United Response we are now better prepared to support the institutions in Kosovo in providing a safe and secure environment to all community members in Kosovo in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 from 1999.”