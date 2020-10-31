CJTF-HOA CG visits CADJ

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Justin Goldnick, an 11B infantryman squad leader with Task Force Bayonet, speaks with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), during his visit to Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Oct. 31, 2020. Flora spent the afternoon getting a first-hand look at force protection measures and thanking serves members for their continued service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)
