U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), speaks with U.S. Army Spc. Mohammed Ali, a Soldier with Task Force Bayonet, while visiting Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Oct. 31, 2020. Flora spent the afternoon getting a first-hand look at force protection measures and thanking serves members for their continued service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brandon Julson)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 05:42
|Photo ID:
|6411286
|VIRIN:
|103120-Z-VD828-1169
|Resolution:
|4222x2815
|Size:
|394.36 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA CG visits CADJ [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Brandon Julson, identified by DVIDS
