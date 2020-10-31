Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CJTF-HOA CG visits CADJ [Image 8 of 13]

    CJTF-HOA CG visits CADJ

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Cable 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Petty Officer Alex Hebert, command senior enlisted leader, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), checks out a new security camera capability in a watchtower at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Oct. 31, 2020. Hebert spent the afternoon getting a first-hand look at force protection measures and thanking serves members for their continued service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 05:43
    Photo ID: 6411291
    VIRIN: 201031-F-XB934-2107
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA CG visits CADJ [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CJTF-HOA CG visits CADJ
    CJTF-HOA CG visits CADJ
    CJTF-HOA CG visits CADJ
    CJTF-HOA CG visits CADJ
    CJTF-HOA CG visits CADJ
    CJTF-HOA CG visits CADJ
    CJTF-HOA CG visits CADJ
    CJTF-HOA CG visits CADJ
    CJTF-HOA CG visits CADJ
    CJTF-HOA CG visits CADJ
    CJTF-HOA CG visits CADJ
    CJTF-HOA CG visits CADJ
    CJTF-HOA CG visits CADJ

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Djibouti

    Horn of Africa

    HOA

    Combined Joint Task Force

    Task Force Bayonet

    CJTF

    Chabelley Airfield

    CADJ

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Horn of Africa
    HOA
    Combined Joint Task Force
    Task Force Bayonet
    CJTF
    Chabelley Airfield
    CADJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT