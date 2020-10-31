U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), operates a Drone Defender V2 during his visit to Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Oct. 31, 2020. The Drone Defender V2 is an electronic warfare weapon that is capable of downing and disabling a small Unmanned Aircraft System. Flora spent the afternoon getting a first-hand look at force protection measures and thanking serves members for their continued service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 05:43 Photo ID: 6411289 VIRIN: 201031-F-XB934-2084 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 976.56 KB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA CG visits CADJ [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.