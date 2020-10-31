CJTF-HOA CG visits CADJ

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), speaks with U.S. Army Spc. Mohammed Ali, a Soldier with Task Force Bayonet, while visiting Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Oct. 31, 2020. Flora spent the afternoon getting a first-hand look at force protection measures and thanking serves members for their continued service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 05:43
|Photo ID:
|6411292
|VIRIN:
|201031-F-XB934-2168
|Resolution:
|3484x2320
|Size:
|844.83 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Podcast Hits:
|0
