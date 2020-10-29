Captain Daniel Cartin, 35th Fighter Squadron pilot, dons flight gear at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 29, 2020. The 35th Fighter Squadron is one of two fighter squadrons in the 8th Fighter Wing “Wolf Pack”. (U.S. air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)
This work, Wolf Pack fighter squadrons suit up for flight [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS
