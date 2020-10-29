Wolf Pack fighter squadrons suit up for flight

Captain Daniel Cartin, 35th Fighter Squadron fighter pilot, dons flight gear at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 29, 2020. The 35th Fighter Squadron “Pantons” fly the F-16 Fighter Falcon and is one of two fighter squadrons in the 8th Fighter Wing. (U.S. air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

