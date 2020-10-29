An 80th Fighter Squadron sign is displayed in the squadron’s heritage room at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 29, 2020. The 80th Fighter Squadron “Juvats” fly the F-16 Fighting Falcon and stand ready to conduct counter-air, air interdiction, and close air support missions in both day and night conditions. (U.S. air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 01:34 Photo ID: 6411195 VIRIN: 201029-F-EZ112-0006 Resolution: 5285x3528 Size: 881.95 KB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 43, KR Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack fighter squadrons suit up for flight [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.