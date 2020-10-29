An 80th Fighter Squadron sign is displayed in the squadron’s heritage room at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 29, 2020. The 80th Fighter Squadron “Juvats” fly the F-16 Fighting Falcon and stand ready to conduct counter-air, air interdiction, and close air support missions in both day and night conditions. (U.S. air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 01:34
|Photo ID:
|6411195
|VIRIN:
|201029-F-EZ112-0006
|Resolution:
|5285x3528
|Size:
|881.95 KB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 43, KR
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack fighter squadrons suit up for flight [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT