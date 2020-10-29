Wolf Pack fighter squadrons suit up for flight

Fighter pilot helmets sit on a rack at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 29, 2020. The 35th and 80th Fighter Squadrons fly the F-16 Fighting Falcon to conduct air operations throughout the Pacific theater. (U.S. air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

