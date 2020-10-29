Senior Airman Chance White, Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeymen, checks the air pressure in a fighter pilot helmet hose at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 29, 2020. The 8th Operations Support Squadron AFE shop maintains anti-gravity suits, night vision goggles and more. (U.S. air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)
This work, Wolf Pack fighter squadrons suit up for flight [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
