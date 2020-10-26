U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Aaron DSilva, coyote, Tactical Training Exercise Control Group, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command watches U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, fire and M240 medium machine gun during Integrated Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 26, 2020. ITX is the most comprehensive training conducted at MCAGCC and focuses on the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver, offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 21:47 Photo ID: 6411116 VIRIN: 201026-M-IB436-1670 Resolution: 4841x3227 Size: 9.86 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWSS 373 “ACE Support” conducts aircraft recovery training during SLTE 1-21 [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.