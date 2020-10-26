U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct convoy operations training during Integrated Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 26, 2020. ITX is the most comprehensive training conducted at MCAGCC and focuses on the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver, offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 21:47
|Photo ID:
|6411118
|VIRIN:
|201026-M-IB436-2009
|Resolution:
|4779x3186
|Size:
|8.75 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MWSS 373 “ACE Support” conducts aircraft recovery training during SLTE 1-21 [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT