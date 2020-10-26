MWSS 373 “ACE Support” conducts aircraft recovery training during SLTE 1-21

A U.S. Marine Corps Bell Boeing MV-22 Osprey, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, takes off during Integrated Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 26, 2020. ITX is the most comprehensive training conducted at MCAGCC and focuses on the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver, offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

