    MWSS 373 “ACE Support” conducts aircraft recovery training during SLTE 1-21 [Image 17 of 18]

    MWSS 373 “ACE Support” conducts aircraft recovery training during SLTE 1-21

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    A U.S. Marine Corps Bell Boeing MV-22 Osprey, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, takes off during Integrated Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 26, 2020. ITX is the most comprehensive training conducted at MCAGCC and focuses on the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver, offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 21:47
    Photo ID: 6411124
    VIRIN: 201026-M-IB436-2783
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
