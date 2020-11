MWSS 373 “ACE Support” conducts aircraft recovery training during SLTE 1-21

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct convoy operations training during Integrated Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 26, 2020. ITX is the most comprehensive training conducted at MCAGCC and focuses on the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver, offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

Date Taken: 10.26.2020
Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US