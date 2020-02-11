India Company Honorman

Pfc. Daniel O. Luna, an 18-year-old of RSS Sherman Oaks from Los Angeles, Calif. is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 6, 2020. Luna graduated from Fairfax High School and was then recruited by Staff Sgt. Ronald Vargas to serve in the infantry. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 17:54 Photo ID: 6410955 VIRIN: 201102-M-CI314-1015 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 325.14 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US