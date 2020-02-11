Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company Honorman [Image 2 of 7]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Lance Cpl. Samuel C Cole, an 18-year-old of RSS St. Louis from Detroit, Michigan is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 6, 2020. Cole graduated from Francis Howell Central and was then recruited by Sgt. Benjamin Taumatoi to serve as a cryptologic linguist. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    Photo ID: 6410952
    VIRIN: 201102-M-CI314-1009
    Resolution: 4781x3187
    Size: 298.16 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company Honorman [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD

