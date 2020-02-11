Lance Cpl. Samuel C Cole, an 18-year-old of RSS St. Louis from Detroit, Michigan is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 6, 2020. Cole graduated from Francis Howell Central and was then recruited by Sgt. Benjamin Taumatoi to serve as a cryptologic linguist. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 17:54
|Photo ID:
|6410952
|VIRIN:
|201102-M-CI314-1009
|Resolution:
|4781x3187
|Size:
|298.16 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, India Company Honorman [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
