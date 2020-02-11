Pfc. Dylan J. Juniper, a 20-year-old of RSS Lake Forest from Dana Point, Calif. is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 6, 2020. Juniper graduated from Pahranagat Valley High School and was then recruited by Staff Sgt. Holt to serve as a logistics Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 17:54
|Photo ID:
|6410951
|VIRIN:
|201102-M-CI314-1007
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|350.52 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, India Company Honorman [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
