Marines with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation for a photo at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 2, 2020. These Marines were selected from their platoons as the company honormen because they exemplified the characteristics of a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 17:54
|Photo ID:
|6410953
|VIRIN:
|201102-M-CI314-1006
|Resolution:
|4608x3072
|Size:
|843.52 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, India Company Honorman [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
