Pfc. Tyler Del Haro, a 21-year-old of RSS Hemet from Hemet, Calif. is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 6, 2020. Haro graduated from Hemet High School and was then recruited by Staff Sgt. Lopez to serve as a field artillery cannoneer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 17:54
|Photo ID:
|6410954
|VIRIN:
|201102-M-CI314-1011
|Resolution:
|4426x2951
|Size:
|283.94 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, India Company Honorman [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT