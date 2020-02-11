The whole foods plant-based diet opens people up to a huge world of vegetables, fruits, nuts and grains, while restricting meats, dairy products and oils. For those who want to lose weight on the diet, experts recommend limiting nuts from the diet.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 14:45
|Photo ID:
|6410691
|VIRIN:
|201102-A-QT978-0002
|Resolution:
|4500x3316
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Heart of the matter: Part 4 — Fat guy discovers health, weight success ‘secret’ after two years
