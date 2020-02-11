The author eats a large bowl of oats for breakfast each day, complemented with cinnamon, raisins and various fruits. He substitutes bananas for milk to blend the meal together and give it even more flavor. Sometimes oatmeal becomes a fourth after-supper snack as well. Even with all the food, he has continued to lose weight.

Date Taken: 11.02.2020
This work, Fat guy discovers health, weight success 'secret' after two years [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Pilgrim