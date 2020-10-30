Memorial held for military working dog Diana

WIESABDEN, Germany - Soldiers carry the crate of military working dog Diana of the 525th Military Working Dog Detachment during a memorial ceremony in her honor Oct. 30 at the Clay Chapel. The 4-year-old patrol explosive dog (enhanced), passed away unexpectedly Oct. 16.

