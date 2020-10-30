Memorial held for military working dog Diana

WIESABDEN, Germany - A Soldier salutes a memorial of military working dog Diana, of the 525th Military Working Dog Detachment, Oct. 30 during a ceremony in her honor at the Clay Chapel. The 4-year-old patrol explosive dog (enhanced), passed away unexpectedly Oct. 16.

