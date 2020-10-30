Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Memorial held for military working dog Diana [Image 4 of 7]

    Memorial held for military working dog Diana

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Emily Jennings  

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESABDEN, Germany - A Soldier salutes a memorial of military working dog Diana, of the 525th Military Working Dog Detachment, Oct. 30 during a ceremony in her honor at the Clay Chapel. The 4-year-old patrol explosive dog (enhanced), passed away unexpectedly Oct. 16.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 05:10
    Photo ID: 6410099
    VIRIN: 201030-A-DN968-351
    Resolution: 5136x3376
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial held for military working dog Diana [Image 7 of 7], by Emily Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Memorial held for military working dog Diana
    Memorial held for military working dog Diana
    Memorial held for military working dog Diana
    Memorial held for military working dog Diana
    Memorial held for military working dog Diana
    Memorial held for military working dog Diana
    Memorial held for military working dog Diana

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Memorial held for military working dog Diana

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Wiesbaden
    StrongEurope
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT