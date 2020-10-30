Memorial held for military working dog Diana

WIESABDEN, Germany - Members of the 529th Military Police Company Honor Guard prepare to deliver a 21-gun salute Oct. 30 in front of the Clay Chapel in honor of military working dog Diana of the 525th Military Working Dog Detachment. The 4-year-old patrol explosive dog (enhanced), passed away unexpectedly Oct. 16.

Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 Location: WIESBADEN, DE by Emily Jennings