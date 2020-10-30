Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Memorial held for military working dog Diana [Image 1 of 7]

    Memorial held for military working dog Diana

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Emily Jennings  

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESABDEN, Germany - A memorial for Military Working Dog Diana is displayed at the front of the Clay Chapel Oct. 30. Diana, a 4-year-old patrol explosive dog (enhanced), passed away unexpectedly Oct. 16.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 05:10
    Photo ID: 6410096
    VIRIN: 201030-A-DN968-713
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial held for military working dog Diana [Image 7 of 7], by Emily Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Memorial held for military working dog Diana
    Memorial held for military working dog Diana
    Memorial held for military working dog Diana
    Memorial held for military working dog Diana
    Memorial held for military working dog Diana
    Memorial held for military working dog Diana
    Memorial held for military working dog Diana

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Memorial held for military working dog Diana

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Wiesbaden
    StrongEurope
    target_news_europe
    usagw-news

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT