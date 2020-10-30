WIESABDEN, Germany - Members of the 529th Military Police Company Honor Guard perform a 21-gun salute Oct. 30 in front of the Clay Chapel in honor of military working dog Diana of the 525th Military Working Dog Detachment. The 4-year-old patrol explosive dog (enhanced), passed away unexpectedly Oct. 16.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 05:10
|Photo ID:
|6410101
|VIRIN:
|201030-A-DN968-504
|Resolution:
|5208x3328
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Memorial held for military working dog Diana [Image 7 of 7], by Emily Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
