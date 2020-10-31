Maryland National Guard military police Soldier conducts active shooter training

Spc. Clayton Latham, a military police Soldier with the 29th Military Police Company, Maryland Army National Guard, secures the weapon of a neutralized target during an active shooter training scenario in Hohenfels, Germany, on Oct. 31, 2020. The 29th MP Company is completing a rotation at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, where the Soldiers are receiving realistic training to prepare them for their upcoming deployment to Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

Date Taken: 10.31.2020
Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE
Hometown: GLEN BURNIE, MD, US