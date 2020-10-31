Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland National Guard military police Soldier conducts active shooter training [Image 3 of 8]

    Maryland National Guard military police Soldier conducts active shooter training

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    A Maryland Army National Guard Soldier assigned to the 29th Military Police Company clears a room during active shooter training in Hohenfels, Germany, on Oct. 31, 2020. The 29th MP Company is completing a rotation at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, where the Soldiers are receiving realistic training to prepare them for their upcoming deployment to Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    Maryland Army National Guard
    JMRC
    Active Shooter
    29th Military Police Company
    7ATC
    EuropeStrong
    KosovoForce
    TrainToWin

