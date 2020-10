Maryland National Guard military police Soldier conducts active shooter training

A military police Soldier assigned to the 29th Military Police Company, Maryland Army National Guard, adjusts the strap on an M4 Carbine rifle during active shooter training in Hohenfels, Germany, on Oct. 31, 2020. The 29th MP Company is completing a rotation at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, where the Soldiers are receiving realistic training to prepare them for their upcoming deployment to Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

