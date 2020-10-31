Maryland National Guard military police Soldiers conduct active shooter training

Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 29th Military Police Company breach a building during active shooter training in Hohenfels, Germany, on Oct. 31, 2020. The 29th MP Company is completing a rotation at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, where the Soldiers are receiving realistic training to prepare them for their upcoming deployment to Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE