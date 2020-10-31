Pfc. Kane Tapscott, a military police Soldier assigned to the 29th Military Police Company, Maryland Army National Guard, briefs an observer coach/trainer at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, on his team’s performance during active shooter training at Hohenfels, Germany, on Oct. 31, 2020. The 29th MP Company is completing a rotation at JMRC, where the Soldiers are receiving realistic training to prepare them for their upcoming deployment to Kosovo. OC/Ts give valuable feedback to rotating units to prepare them for their roles during mobilization. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2020 11:04
|Photo ID:
|6409383
|VIRIN:
|201031-A-KS612-848
|Resolution:
|5722x3452
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Hometown:
|GAITHERSBURG, MD, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maryland National Guard military police Soldiers conduct active shooter training [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
