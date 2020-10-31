Maryland National Guard military police Soldiers conduct active shooter training

Pfc. Kane Tapscott, a military police Soldier assigned to the 29th Military Police Company, Maryland Army National Guard, briefs an observer coach/trainer at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, on his team’s performance during active shooter training at Hohenfels, Germany, on Oct. 31, 2020. The 29th MP Company is completing a rotation at JMRC, where the Soldiers are receiving realistic training to prepare them for their upcoming deployment to Kosovo. OC/Ts give valuable feedback to rotating units to prepare them for their roles during mobilization. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

