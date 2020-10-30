Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Responders install gates to the Environmental Protection Barrier [Image 5 of 5]

    Responders install gates to the Environmental Protection Barrier

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Responders install gates to the Environmental Protection Barrier (EPB) around the Golden Ray wreck site. The EPB is a 1-mile custom designed barrier made of high density polyethylene pipe, 5-foot square mesh debris netting and ocean boom coupled to pilings and able to rise and fall with tidal action. The EPB is a part of a multi-layer environmental protection system. St. Simons Sound incident photo.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 09:55
    Photo ID: 6409363
    VIRIN: 201030-G-SF967-467
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 419.35 KB
    Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US 
    This work, Responders install gates to the Environmental Protection Barrier [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Michael Himes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

