Responders install gates to the Environmental Protection Barrier (EPB) around the Golden Ray wreck site. The EPB is a 1-mile custom designed barrier made of high density polyethylene pipe, 5-foot square mesh debris netting and ocean boom coupled to pilings and able to rise and fall with tidal action. The EPB is a part of a multi-layer environmental protection system. St. Simons Sound incident photo.

Date Taken: 10.28.2020
Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US