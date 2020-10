Responders install gates to the Environmental Protection Barrier (EPB) around the Golden Ray wreck site. The EPB is a 1-mile custom designed barrier made of high density polyethylene pipe, 5-foot square mesh debris netting and ocean boom coupled to pilings and able to rise and fall with tidal action. The EPB is a part of a multi-layer environmental protection system. Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Coastal Resources Division photo by Tyler Jones.

