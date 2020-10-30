Responders install gates to the Environmental Protection Barrier (EPB) around the Golden Ray wreck site. The EPB is a 1-mile custom designed barrier made of high density polyethylene pipe, 5-foot square mesh debris netting and ocean boom coupled to pilings and able to rise and fall with tidal action. The EPB is a part of a multi-layer environmental protection system. St. Simons Sound incident photo.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2020 09:55
|Photo ID:
|6409361
|VIRIN:
|201030-G-SF967-269
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|316.76 KB
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, GA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Responders install gates to the Environmental Protection Barrier [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Michael Himes, identified by DVIDS
