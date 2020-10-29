JRTC 21-01 Heroes of the Battlefield

Royal Thai Army Capt. Phadungdet Porkachang (right) and Indonesian Army 1st Lt. Wilhelmus Raditya, whose companies are attached to 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, share a moment after being recognized as ‘Heroes of the Battlefield’ following the conclusion of an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 29, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Royal Thai Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 17:31
|Photo ID:
|6409049
|VIRIN:
|201029-A-UH335-0006
|Resolution:
|1478x1108
|Size:
|325.19 KB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
