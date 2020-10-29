JRTC 21-01 Heroes of the Battlefield

Maj. Gen. James Jarrard, Commanding General of the 25th Infantry Division, congratulates Indonesian Army 1st Lt. Wilhelmus Raditya for having been recognized as a ‘Hero of the Battlefield’ following the conclusion of an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 29, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Royal Thai Army photo)

