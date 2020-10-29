Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC 21-01 Heroes of the Battlefield [Image 5 of 7]

    JRTC 21-01 Heroes of the Battlefield

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. James Jarrard, Commanding General of the 25th Infantry Division, congratulates Indonesian Army 1st Lt. Wilhelmus Raditya for having been recognized as a ‘Hero of the Battlefield’ following the conclusion of an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 29, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Royal Thai Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 17:31
    Photo ID: 6409047
    VIRIN: 201029-A-UH335-0004
    Resolution: 1706x960
    Size: 364.17 KB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC 21-01 Heroes of the Battlefield [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Fort Polk

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Readiness
    Tropic Lightning
    Lethality
    Light Fighters
    Strike Hard
    Americas Pacific Division

