Royal Thai Army soldiers attached to 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, pose together after receiving recognition as ‘Heroes of the Battlefield’ following the conclusion of an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 29, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Oller, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 17:31 Photo ID: 6409043 VIRIN: 201029-A-AY372-0140 Resolution: 6119x3312 Size: 19.8 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JRTC 21-01 Heroes of the Battlefield [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.