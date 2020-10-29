Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC 21-01 Heroes of the Battlefield [Image 3 of 7]

    JRTC 21-01 Heroes of the Battlefield

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Neal Mayo, Commanding Officer of 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, congratulates a Royal Thai Army officer for having been recognized as a ‘Hero of the Battlefield’ following the conclusion of an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 29, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Royal Thai Army photo)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 17:31
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
