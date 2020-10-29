JRTC 21-01 Heroes of the Battlefield

Col. Neal Mayo, Commanding Officer of 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, congratulates a Royal Thai Army officer for having been recognized as a ‘Hero of the Battlefield’ following the conclusion of an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 29, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Royal Thai Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 17:31
|Photo ID:
|6409045
|VIRIN:
|201029-A-UH335-0002
|Resolution:
|1567x1045
|Size:
|157.19 KB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
