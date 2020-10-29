JRTC 21-01 Heroes of the Battlefield

Soldiers with the Royal Thai Army, the Indonesian Army, and the U.S. Army’s 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, pose together after receiving recognition as ‘Heroes of the Battlefield’ following the conclusion of an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 29, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Royal Thai Army photo)

