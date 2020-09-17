60th CS On the Job, Cyber Readiness Cell

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rimsha Wasim, 60th Communications Squadron Knowledge Management Freedom of Information Act manager, redacts a sensitive digital document Sept. 17, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. In this type of scenario, the non-releasable information will be covered with a black box, completely voiding it and making it unreadable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

